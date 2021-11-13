Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report sales of $159.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.80 million and the lowest is $139.60 million. Amarin posted sales of $167.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $598.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $631.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $632.47 million, with estimates ranging from $519.40 million to $727.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amarin by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 984,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.06 on Friday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.11.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

