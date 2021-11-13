AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.69) Per Share

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.69) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.62). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of AMC opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,155,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,802 shares of company stock valued at $37,849,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

