Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.84 Million

Analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post sales of $555.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.10 million. Amedisys reported sales of $550.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED opened at $182.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

