American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce $264.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.90 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $934.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.40 million to $937.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

ACC opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.