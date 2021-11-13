American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

APEI opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $470.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 25.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 35.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 326.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

