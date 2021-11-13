AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of AMERISAFE worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.