Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $528,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 157.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $230.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

