AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 102,569.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,206,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $110.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.