Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,353 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,455,000 after acquiring an additional 197,791 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

APH opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,578 shares of company stock worth $23,302,051. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.