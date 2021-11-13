Ampleforth Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.37 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $266.72 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00222889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 354,699,598 coins and its circulating supply is 276,964,503 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

