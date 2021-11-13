Amplify Energy (AMPY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director David Proman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan S. Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Amplify Energy worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

