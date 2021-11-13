Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,957 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Analog Devices worth $272,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.12.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.