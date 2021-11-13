Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.95 Million

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report sales of $287.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.30 million and the lowest is $277.73 million. ExlService posted sales of $248.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.61. ExlService has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $138.54.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

