Analysts Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.

FWRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $20.06. 142,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,055. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

