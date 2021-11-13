Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post sales of $90.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.90 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $56.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $304.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $307.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $489.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $558.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRMY opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 184.91 and a beta of -0.28.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

