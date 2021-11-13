Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 117,127 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 110,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.60 million, a PE ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

