Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 110,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.60 million, a PE ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Luna Innovations Company Profile
Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.
