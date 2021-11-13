Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post $25.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.45 million and the highest is $29.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $101.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $105.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $333.92 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $949.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.