Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $501.65 Million

Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report sales of $501.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.80 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $377.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 14.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,760,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

