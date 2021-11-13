Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

URBN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 712,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,224. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

