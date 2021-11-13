Analysts Anticipate Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $94,340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,172 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

