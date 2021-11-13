Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce $53.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $210.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $6.08 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

