Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to announce $639.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.01 million to $653.90 million. Ares Management posted sales of $406.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.