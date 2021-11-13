Analysts Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post $7.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.21 billion and the lowest is $7.77 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.99. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $55.73 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

