Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $18.76 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $817.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 7.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

