Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590.72 Million

Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $590.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $591.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.97 million. Entegris reported sales of $517.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

In other news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,692 shares of company stock worth $9,091,441 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris has a 1-year low of $84.73 and a 1-year high of $150.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

