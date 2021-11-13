Analysts Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to post $288.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.48 million. Guild reported sales of $454.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($999.00) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

GHLD opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

