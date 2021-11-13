Analysts Expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. PPL has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

