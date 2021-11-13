Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.65. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.45. 257,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

