Analysts Issue Forecasts for Astronics Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Astronics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.89. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Astronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

