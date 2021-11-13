Analysts Set Expectations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($8.38) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($7.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of ARCT opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $989.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $356,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

