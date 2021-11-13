Analyzing a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for a.k.a. Brands and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Blue Apron has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Blue Apron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.44 -$46.15 million ($3.70) -2.28

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -15.41% -136.00% -34.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Blue Apron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

