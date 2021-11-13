Analyzing Bioqual (BIOQ) & Its Peers

Bioqual (OTCMKTS: BIOQ) is one of 42 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bioqual to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bioqual pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bioqual pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 21.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bioqual is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Bioqual has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual’s rivals have a beta of 5.37, meaning that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioqual and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million $6.33 million 14.86 Bioqual Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million 5.57

Bioqual’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual. Bioqual is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 10.19% N/A N/A Bioqual Competitors -2.65% -0.02% 4.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bioqual and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioqual Competitors 123 815 1670 33 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Bioqual’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioqual has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

