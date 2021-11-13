Analyzing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Switch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 13.65 -$53.43 million $0.02 1,153.08 Switch $511.55 million 11.40 $15.54 million $0.17 141.94

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Switch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magnite and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82 Switch 0 0 10 1 3.09

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $43.70, suggesting a potential upside of 89.59%. Switch has a consensus price target of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Switch.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74% Switch 3.95% 3.90% 0.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Switch beats Magnite on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

