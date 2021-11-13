Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ANEB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. 2,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

