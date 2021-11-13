Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Angi in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Angi’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Angi stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

