Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 96,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angion Biomedica stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 2,792.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Angion Biomedica worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

