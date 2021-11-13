Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ANGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 96,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angion Biomedica stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 2,792.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Angion Biomedica worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Angion Biomedica
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
