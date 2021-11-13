Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.64 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $8,539,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 71.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 233,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 4.34. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

