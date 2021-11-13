AntiMatter Trading Down 25.2% Over Last Week (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $742,190.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00052858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.48 or 0.00227079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.