Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,540 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $30,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

NYSE AON opened at $300.34 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

