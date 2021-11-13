Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.41% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 116,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 87,312 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

