Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($8.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.75) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.06). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.