API3 (API3) Market Capitalization Hits $230.36 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. API3 has a total market cap of $230.36 million and $18.04 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00009649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00223627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086072 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading



