Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce $69.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.90 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $64.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $283.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $298.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $309.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.13 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 161,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

