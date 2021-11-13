Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Tops $3.32 on Top Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00005139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $835,017.33 and approximately $221,155.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00148474 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.92 or 0.00497679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00080796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

