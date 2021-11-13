AppCoins Price Tops $0.0835 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $20.43 million and $92,786.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,530,277 coins and its circulating supply is 244,530,276 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

