Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $141.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

