Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $117,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $149.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

