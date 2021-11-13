Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.66% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.28. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

