Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APLT traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $14.73. 34,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,953. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

