Applied UV (AUVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. On average, analysts expect Applied UV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,371. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

